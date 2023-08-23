Essex Police is carrying out a number of enquiries in Harlow today following a serious attack in Joyners Field, at around 11pm on Monday August 21.

The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained a single stab wound, and was sadly later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation has since been launched and is being managed by Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate.

Specialist detectives are working quickly to identify anyone involved and are particularly interested in speaking with a man who was in the area late on the night of Monday August 21.

An image appeal has been released of a man described as mixed-race, between 19 and 23 years of age, around 5ft 6inches, tall with black or dark afro-style hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black/red/white 'Jordan' trainers.

Police say he was riding a black pedal cycle and cycling from Joyners Field towards Staple Tye.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: “As expected, we are taking this extremely seriously and the investigation is developing quickly whilst we establish the circumstances leading to the death of this man.

“We are now in a position to release an image of a man we urgently need to speak to in connection with our investigation.

“If anyone recognises him or has knowledge of his whereabouts, they are asked to reach out to us.

“A dedicated phone line has been set up on 0800 051 4526 for the public to report any information.

“If you were in the area on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday and have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please call us.”

Police have been carrying out house to house enquiries in Harlow today.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin, Harlow district commander, said: “My officers have been on the ground and patrolling Harlow over the past 24 hours and I would encourage residents to approach them to raise any concerns or issues.

“They are there to help and keep you safe.

“While any incident of this nature will naturally cause concern amongst the Harlow community, they remain very rare.

“That doesn’t detract from the seriousness of this incident, and we will continue to remain vigilant and alert as we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Essex Police through its dedicated investigation phone line at 08000514526 or online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q67-PO1