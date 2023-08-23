Essex Police is looking to speak with Darryl Nimmo as part of their investigation.

The 23-year-old is described as 5 ft 6 ins tall, of stocky build with tattoos on both forearms.

A spokesman for the force said: “We want to speak to Darryl Nimmo, 23, in connection with an investigation into the theft of a vehicle in Colchester.

"He has links to Brentwood, Colchester, and Clacton.

“If you have any information please get in contact with us. Please quote the crime reference number 42/166292/22.”

Reports can be made at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can be made at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.