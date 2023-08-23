Jet2 has revealed details of its city destinations for next winter from Stansted Airport - with two world-famous city break spots on sale from today.

The destinations available from the Essex airport are Athens and Rome, with the programme including an extended season to Rome, thanks to additional services from late November through to early February.

This means services will operate year-round to the destination from the airport.

This expanded winter 2024/25 programme has gone on sale today in response to demand from holidaymakers looking to book ahead, Jet2 says.

There will be up to two weekly flights to Athens and up to four weekly flights to Rome.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for next winter is telling us that people are wanting to book further ahead and get their winter holidays locked in, which is why we have put our Winter City Breaks programme on sale for 24/25 from London Stansted Airport.

“With an extended season to Rome, and flights and city breaks also available to Athens next winter, it is our biggest ever Winter City Breaks programme to date from the airport.

“Thanks to this exciting programme, which offers huge choice and flexibility, discovering and exploring two of the best European cities with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has never been so easy.

“As more people look to escape on a city break next winter with an airline and tour operator they can trust, we are confident that these flights and city breaks will sell exceptionally well.”

For more information visit jet2.com or jet2holidays.com/city-breaks.

Ciaran Brannigan, Stansted’s commercial director, added: “Stansted is delighted to welcome more flights to these fabulous destinations as Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks boost their winter 24/25 timetables.

“Rome and Athens have been extremely popular with passengers from across the East of England and London this summer, and I’m sure they will be in demand as people choose to head-off to these amazing cities from their local airport next winter.”