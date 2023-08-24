Clacton Pier has been putting on the free displays throughout the school summer holidays.

Organisers have promised a “special music display” this evening from about 9pm to celebrate Clacton Airshow.

Visitors have been encouraged to head to the end of the pier to ensure they can hear the music.

The final display will be held at about 9pm on Sunday, marking the last of the pier’s firework shows.

“You can guarantee we’ll be going off with a bang. Don’t miss it,” reads a statement from the pier.