The iconic two-day event kicks off its 30th show with a packed schedule on Thursday before returning on Friday.

The displays start at 1pm on both days and the weather is expected to only add to the glory of the occasion.

Here is an hour by hour breakdown of the temperature during the shows across both days and the likelihood of rainfall:

Spectacular - the RAF Red Arrows in flight during last year's airshow (Image: Newsquest)

Thursday

1pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain

2pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain (RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)

3pm: 22 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain

4pm: 22 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of rain (RAF Red Arrows at 4.30pm)

5pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain

6pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: 21 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of rain (Twilight displays at 7.45pm)

8pm: 20 degrees with a 20 per cent chance of rain

9pm: 20 degrees with a 20 per cent chance of rain

Amazing - the show wowed a huge crowd last year (Image: Newsquest)

Friday*

1pm: 20 degrees with a five per cent chance of rain

4pm: 20 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: 19 degrees with a five per cent chance of rain

*Full forecast not yet published by the Met Office