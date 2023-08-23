FLIGHT fans can expect good weather conditions as they look to the skies during Clacton Airshow.
The iconic two-day event kicks off its 30th show with a packed schedule on Thursday before returning on Friday.
The displays start at 1pm on both days and the weather is expected to only add to the glory of the occasion.
Here is an hour by hour breakdown of the temperature during the shows across both days and the likelihood of rainfall:
Thursday
1pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain
2pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain (RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)
3pm: 22 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain
4pm: 22 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of rain (RAF Red Arrows at 4.30pm)
5pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain
6pm: 21 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: 21 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of rain (Twilight displays at 7.45pm)
8pm: 20 degrees with a 20 per cent chance of rain
9pm: 20 degrees with a 20 per cent chance of rain
Friday*
1pm: 20 degrees with a five per cent chance of rain
4pm: 20 degrees with a ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: 19 degrees with a five per cent chance of rain
*Full forecast not yet published by the Met Office
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here