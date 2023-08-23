Community Voluntary Service Tendring (CVST) has just finished it’s Summer Safety days in Clacton and Harwich but is already planning how to help families and residents to cope this winter.

CVST’s Resilience Team, Essex Police and Essex Fire Service have been across Holland on Sea knocking door to door asking if residents need replacement fire alarms, fire safety checks and giving out information on free winter warmer packs.

Starting in November, CVST will be holding its annual winter warmer collection points across Tendring.

There will be three different collection points throughout November and December for residents to collect their packs.

Residents will also be able to talk to CVST’s Resilience Team for help and support through winter and Essex Fire Service will be offering free smoke alarms to any residents that might need one.

Organiser Lee Knight, CVST’s resilience manager, said: “Winter can be a difficult time for many families and individuals in Tendring particularly now with the rise in the cost of living.

“And while we are still in summer, there will be a lot of concern already for people thinking about how they will manage when the weather turns colder.

“Our Winter Warmth project sees us offer support and advice as well as free winter packs with items such as a blanket and hot water bottle.

“We are also pleased to be working with the Essex Fire Service and Essex Police, throughout the summer and winter, to keep everyone safe during the warmer and colder months.”

The Winter Warmth project, funded by the Suffolk and North East Essex Intergrated Care Board (SNEE ICB), aims to keep residents safe and well throughout winter, preventing unnecessary hospital and doctor visits, by managing their own health and wellbeing.

For more information about the Resilience Team projects or how to get a free winter pack visit cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.