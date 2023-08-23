A YOUNG girl collapsed on a seafront prompting a huge emergency response.
Paramedics and police officers were called to Frinton beach at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
They rushed to the scene after receiving reports of someone who had collapsed.
A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.30pm on Tuesday with reports a young girl had collapsed after coming out of the sea.
“An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.
“The patient was transported to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
