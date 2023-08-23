The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, is one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service.

The distinctive Hawk fast-jet team was the first flight announcement for this year’s stellar airshow.

Flying - the RAF Red Arrows at the Clacton 150 Celebrations in 2021 (Image: Newsquest)

However, if you cannot make it to the airshow, the Red Arrows will be taking to the skies and flying over various parts of north Essex on their way to the show.

The current route planned for tomorrow, begins at 4.17pm, and will fly down over Dedham and past Ardleigh and Manningtree before reaching the northern parts of Great Bentley and near Weeley at about 4.29pm.

They will then fly down towards Clacton for the airshow display scheduled for 4.30pm.

Following what is sure to be a stellar display, the arrows are set to fly oversea at 4.53pm and 4.54pm, before flying up towards Wickham Market, past Frinton, Walton and Harwich.

The route is identical on Friday, however, timings differ slightly.

It begins at 12.47pm, and will fly down over Dedham and past Ardleigh and Manningtree before reaching the northern parts of Great Bentley and near Weeley at about 12.49pm.

They will then fly down towards Clacton for the airshow display scheduled for 1pm.

Following this, the arrows are once again set to fly oversea at 1.23pm and 1.24pm, before flying up towards Wickham Market, past Frinton, Walton and Harwich.

The full route can be seen on the map below.

The full timings are as follows:

Red Arrows - Clacton Display - Thur 24 August 2023:

1. 523854N 0003302E MARHAM AD - 4.17pm

2. 523256N 0003838E N OF MUNDFORD - 4.19pm

3. 523457N 0004613E NW OF WATTON - 4.20pm

4. 521122N 0011556 VCY OF CRETINGHAM - 4.25 pm

5. 515847N 0005852E N OF STRATFORD ST MARY - 4.28pm

6. 515153N 0010410E N OF GREAT BENTLEY - 4.29pm

7. 514637N 0010845E CLACTON (DISPLAY) - 4.30pm

8. 514115N 0011324E OVERSEA - 4.53pm

9. 514433N 0012309E OVERSEA - 4.54pm

10. 521101N 0011959E NW OF WICKHAM MARKET - 4.59pm

11. 523555N 0004932E N OF WATTON - 5.04pm

12. 523854N 0003302E MARHAM AD - 5.06pm

Red Arrows - Clacton Display - Fri 25 August 2023:

1. 523854N 0003302E MARHAM AD - 12.47pm

2. 523256N 0003838E N OF MUNDFORD - 12.49pm

3. 523457N 0004613E NW OF WATTON - 12.50pm

4. 521122N 0011556E VCY OF CRETINGHAM - 12.54pm

5. 515847N 0005852E N OF STRATFORD ST MARY - 12.57 pm

6. 515153N 0010410E N OF GREAT BENTLEY - 12.59 pm

7. 514637N 0010845E CLACTON (DISPLAY) - 1.00pm

8. 514115N 0011324E OVERSEA - 1.23pm

9. 514433N 0012309E OVERSEA - 1.24pm

10. 521101N 0011959E NW OF WICKHAM MARKET - 1.29pm

11. 523555N 0004932E N OF WATTON - 1.34pm

12. 523854N 0003302E MARHAM AD - 1.36pm

Please note: Timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.

Flyby - the RAF Red Arrows at last year's Clacton Airshow (Image: Newsquest)

This year’s programme also includes the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a twilight display on Thursday evening.

There will also be a Rolls Royce Spitfire and Mustang display, Firebirds, the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team and more.

Maps can be collected from the Visitors Information Centre at Clacton Town Hall, Clacton Library and from outside Clacton train station on the mornings of the airshow.

For more information, visit clactonairshow.com.