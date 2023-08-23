Clacton RNLI launched its Damar’s Pride, their D-Class inshore lifeboat after concerns were raised on Monday shortly before 5am.

They faced clear but slight sea conditions while heading to the reported location, however, they were initially unaware if the casualty was in the water or not.

To verify this, they immediately conducted a shoreline search from the lifeboat station to Clacton Pier but despite their efforts, no casualty was located.

The crew then used Damar’s Pride to search under the pier for the reported casualty.

However, when this yielded no results either, they conducted a further sweep of two groynes to the east of the pier.

With no sign of a casualty, and after communication with the coastguard, the crew received communication to stand down.

They made their way back to the lifeboat station.

Earlier this month, lifeboat crews came to the aid of a motor vessel owner in distress.

On August 12, they rushed out just after 9.15pm after hearing reports of a drifted boat near Jaywick’s Martello Tower.

Crews eventually located the 36ft motor cruiser just off Jaywick Beach and worked on towing the vessel to a mooring in Brightlingsea.