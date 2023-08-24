Kerry Goldstone, 41, had been getting her son Leon ready for a day of school earlier this summer when he complained his cereal tasted funny.

In a rush to get out of the door on time, Ms Goldstone thought nothing of it, but the following day she got a shock when hearing an unusually loud crunch when her son was having a bowl of the same cereal.

Leon had been eating the supermarket's own brand mighty malties.

She said: “It was a school day, and Leon said ‘mum, my cereal is really crunch and doesn’t taste very nice’.

“I said he just had to eat it, because we had to get to school, but the next morning, I was sat with him and we heard a crunch, and the sound was just horrible.

“I went through the box and there were shards all through the cereal – we would never have known there was any in there, because they weren’t in the box, they were in the cereal itself.”

Ms Goldstone dropped her son off at school, and went straight to the Morrisons store in Little Clacton where she had bought the cereal to complain.

Unpleasant surprise – Kerry Goldstone took a photo of the glass which she found inside the cereal package (Image: Kerry Goldstone)

Though the store manager at the shop was helpful and accommodating, Ms Goldstone said there had been very little support or assistance from Morrisons when she contacted them about the issue.

She added: “I spoke to the manager at the Little Clacton Morrisons and she couldn’t believe it – she took all my contact details and was obviously mortified.

“Weirdly, prior to that, the cereal had been off the shelves for weeks.

“I spoke to Morrisons customer service, and they said they would look into it, but I said ‘you can’t be, because all the packages are still on the shelves’.

“Why was the cereal off the shelves beforehand? It does make you wonder.

“The fact it hasn’t been recalled or looked into doesn’t give you much faith – other young children will be eating it and they wouldn’t know there’s class in it.”

A Morrisons spokesman said the incident was an isolated one.

She said: “We take food safety very seriously and have investigated this directly with the manufacturer and understand this to be an isolated incident.

“We're in touch with the customer to resolve this.”