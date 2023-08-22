Neil Aylward, known by the stage name ‘Howie’, has previously performed in double act Howie and the Dazman at Westcliff Theatre.

A few years ago, the duo helped to raise funds for charity Friends Unite Against Cancer.

Initially, Howie thought of cutting his hair on stage after it became "a bit feral".

He later decided to donate his cut hair to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children living with cancer.

As well as this, Howie also set up a fundraising page to raise cash for the charity.

Despite setting an initial target of £250, he has managed to raise close to £1000.

The hair cut will take place on August 24 at Rees Little Hair House, in Jackson Road.

Away from comedy, Howie is a welfare officer at the Clacton Railway Club and an advocate for mental health awareness.

He said: “People can come and play board games.

“I also do Clacton Canvas Finds – I draw loads of pictures, hide them around town and people post them on Facebook."

"I’m thinking about doing a club solely for men. We can just sit and and talk – whether they’re lonely, suicidal.

“I find that men that don’t talk about their feelings. I’m all about giving back.”