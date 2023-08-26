The store celebrated its opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

More than 300 people queued to get into the new shop, some of them arriving at 6.30am despite the store opening at 9am.

Products - Fruit and veg on sale at M&S (Image: M&S)

For some of the shoppers, the wait was worth it, as the first 200 customers received a ‘golden ticket’ which came with prizes like gifts, snacks and food vouchers up to £200.

As the latest addition to Brook Park West just off the A133, the store joined other food retailers like Lidl and Tesco.

The 15,000 sq ft shop features a bakery, a wine section and interactive stations for children.

The foodhall in Clacton is part of a £500 million investment programme, which transforms 247 stores and adds another 100 shops across the country.

This scheme created 2,400 new jobs, with 70 of them in Clacton.

The closure of the M&S in Pier Avenue in 2018 was described as a “devastating blow” and people were excited once the food retailer announced its return.

Delicious - Fresh bakes on display at M&S (Image: M&S)

Store manager Tim Norton said: “This is probably the seventh store I've opened in my career, and I'd say it's the smoothest opening we've done. So we've been really good.”

“I'm not surprised because our Clacton customers are lovely, they have got hearts of gold.

“They're passionate about the store, passionate about the brand. I'm not surprised if the supports then going forward.”

Open - Employees celebrate the launch of M&S' new Clacton store (Image: M&S)

The M&S foodhall is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.