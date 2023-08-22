ESSEX Police has asked for the public's help to find a missing man from Clacton.
Ben Jackson was last seen earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, August 22) and police officers have said they are "concerned for his welfare".
The 37-year-old is described as a white man with short hair and has links across Clacton.
A statement from an Essex Police spokesman said: "If you see Ben or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting incident 610 of August 22."
