ESSEX Police has confirmed a missing Clacton man has been found.
Officers had issued an appeal for the public's help to find 37-year-old Ben Jackson.
The force confirmed: "We are pleased to confirm that 37-year-old Ben Jackson from Clacton has been found.
"Thank you to those who shared our appeal."
