Patrick Delaney has applied to increase the number of static caravans at the site in The Street, Kirby le Soken, from two to six.

His proposal will also see a second touring pitch installed on the land to the west of the village centre if approved.

Mr Delaney recently purchased the site for his family and described it as a “Gypsy/traveller site” in his application.

Under the microscope - the traveller site in Kirby le Soken (Image: Google)

A statement which accompanies his bid said it is being made to “aid the nomadic lifestyle that is led by the Gypsy and traveller community”.

It adds: “The applicant placed the additional caravans upon the site to meet the needs of his family.

“An additional static caravan and two touring caravan pitches are requested to fulfil the current and future needs of the occupiers.”

The report reveals the work on the project already started on June 1 and retrospective planning permission is sought after.

Tendring Council has the final say on the application and will issue its decision in due course.