Matthew Carr, 24, has admitted assault by beating, intentional strangulation and criminal damage relating to the incident in Colchester on January 13.

The defendant damaged a kitchen door and cupboard at the property.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced today (Tuesday) but the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Carr, of Thoroughgood Road, Clacton, was released on conditional bail and will return to the same court on October 5.