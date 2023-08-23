A MAN who launched an attack on his partner will be sentenced in October.
Matthew Carr, 24, has admitted assault by beating, intentional strangulation and criminal damage relating to the incident in Colchester on January 13.
The defendant damaged a kitchen door and cupboard at the property.
He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced today (Tuesday) but the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Carr, of Thoroughgood Road, Clacton, was released on conditional bail and will return to the same court on October 5.
