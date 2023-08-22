The Wild Murphys will bring their “ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show” to the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, September 2.

The 'One Night in Dublin' gig, lasting two hours, will feature well-known songs from the likes of The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell and The Fureys.

The seven-piece band is considered “the best Irish band to never come from Ireland”.

Lead singer Middi Murphy, drummer Trevor Brewis, keyboarder Tony Davis and BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball will turn the theatre into a St. Patricks Day celebration.

A spokesman for the event said: "One Night In Dublin will come to Clacton when The Wild Murphys will set up Murphy’s Pub at the Princes Theatre guaranteeing one glorious night of high-energy Irish music and more than a little bit of Craic.

"The multi-award-winning Irish tribute band features the very best musicians playing a thrilling mix of traditional and contemporary tunes guaranteed to have your hands clapping and toes tapping all night long."

Tickets for the 7.30pm show can be booked online. The group will play further show at Colchester's Mercury Theatre at the end of October.