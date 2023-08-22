Essex Police received a 999 call shortly after 11pm yesterday on Monday to Joyners Field, Harlow, when they received reports of an assault.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a male in his 30s who had sustained a single stab wound.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Essex Police has said their investigation is continuing as officers look to track down a suspect – described as a mixed race male aged 19 to 23 – seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Ongoing – several lines of enquiry are being explored according to Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)

The male, who was also described as being about 5ft 6ins tall, with black or dark afro-style hair, is believed to have made off on a black pedal cycle on the cycle path towards Staple Tye.

Detective Supt Rob Kirby has said that whilst Essex Police continue exploring several lines of enquiry, it is also releasing an appeal for any footage which might assist with their investigations.

He said: “We are working quickly to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of this man.

“Work continues as we follow a number of key lines of enquiry, and we will remain on scene whilst we carry out investigative work.”

A dedicated investigation phone line is open via 0800 555 111.

Fatality – a man in his 30s was later pronounced dead (Image: Essex Police)

“I appreciate that this is unsettling and of concern for neighbours and the community, but at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident of violence.

“We’d ask anyone who might have information including home CCTV or doorbell footage that could help us, to call us as soon as possible.”

Harlow’s district commander, chief inspector Paul Austin, added: “Concern will rightly be felt by all across the community and I would like to assure residents in Harlow our officers will be seen throughout the area this week.

Appeal – anyone with any information is asked to contact 0800 555 111 (Image: Essex Police)

“Please don’t be afraid to approach them and speak to them if you have any concerns or need to raise any particular issues.

“We rely on our good links with residents in Harlow to ensure we can react and gather key information to assist with our enquiries.

“While incidents of this nature are alarming, they remain very rare, and our focus will remain on keeping the community safe while detectives continue a thorough and detailed investigation into this incident.”