Save the Naze hosted a fundraising event on Sunday, attracting many visitors, despite clashing with the Women’s World Cup Final.

During the afternoon, the charity opened stalls near the Essex Wildlife Trust visitor centre next to the iconic Naze tower.

The meet-up was arranged to help generate vital funding as part of the non-profit group's efforts to prevent the Naze's cliffs from perishing.

David Eagle, acting chair of the NPS said: “The team are delighted to have staged such a successful event, raising a whopping £700 which kickstarts our new fundraising target of £25,000.

"It was a fun occasion but with a serious message about the risks to the local ecology if the cliff erosion is not slowed down."

On display were stunning photographs, a bric-a-brac section and information boards explaining the scientific importance of the Naze.

Novelty games kept both adults and children entertained throughout the sunny afternoon.

The Naze contains a nature reserve, which is an important site for many species, especially overwintering birds.

The Site of Special Scientific Interest has a unique geology and reputation for producing fossils dating back 80 million years.

Another event is planned in Walton for later this year and the charity is planning to arrange a conference in partnership with the University of Essex, scientists, national speakers and Natural England.