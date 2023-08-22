People had queued since the early hours of the morning in anticipation of the latest addition to the Brook Retail Park West.

The new Marks & Spencer food hall opened on Tuesday morning at 9am.

After the closure of the store on Pier Avenue, people have been looking forward to the opening and started queuing at 6.30am.

The first 200 shoppers were gifted a ‘golden ticket’ which included prices like treats and vouchers.

Jane Luck, was both lucky by name and nature, as she was the first in line and claimed a £200 voucher.

She said: “Although I'm not sort of like local, I've thought it's an easier store to get to than the Walton one. And this is far more accessible.”

She said she appreciates the quality of products and was excited for the opening.

The highly excited staff welcomed customers with open arms. With a £500million investment, M&S upgraded 247 stores and added 100 further stores across the country.

The scheme created 2,400 new jobs, 70 of those in Clacton.

Store manager Tim Norton said: “This is probably the 7th store I've opened in my career, and I'd say it's the smoothest opening we've done. So we've been really good.

“I'm not surprised because our Clacton customers are lovely, they have got hearts of gold.

“They're passionate about the store, passionate about the brand. I'm not surprised if the supports then going forward.”

The store features a bakery section, a cheese barge and a wine section, where customers with an M&S card can get a free sample of the alcohol-free wine range to try.

Also, there are two interactive stations for children inside.

The M&S food hall is open Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm.