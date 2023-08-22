The production has been devised specifically for Frinton Summer Theatre and explores the wonderful heritage of the Tendring coast.

Alongside the production, there is an exciting line-up of activities at the Frinton Summer Theatre Big Top Tent on the Greensward, giving residents and visitors special opportunities to explore their creative side and be inspired by the arts.

The hugely talented Tracey Campbell will help everyone unleash their inner artist during a series of fun-filled arts and crafts sessions for both adults and children.

Other sessions, led by Neve Hopkins, will focus on crafts for children, while Dylan Philby will be leading a wonderful jewellery-making session.

Visitors will have the chance to try decoupage, dream-catcher making, pebble painting and more, with sessions taking place on August 25, 29, 30 and September 1.

All sessions are offered free of charge and are targeted to engage with the local community during this wonderful greensward season as well as being designed to be accessible for children with SEN.

In addition, the theatre will be holding an incredible Make Your Own My Fair Lady Hat competition on Wednesday, August 23.

The competition will start from 11am and will result in a winner being announced by a judging panel made up from the My Fair Lady cast.

The winner will receive two tickets to Frinton Summer Theatre’s production of this musical theatre classic taking place in the Big Top Tent for a matinee performance of their choosing.

Frinton Summer Theatres co-producer, Emma Filby, said: “Frinton Summer Theatre has been bringing great theatrical performances to the Essex coast for decades, but it’s about so much more than that too.

“Our workshops and the performance to The Extraordinary Adventures of Little Lily provide a great opportunity for the community to engage with the theatre and take part in what is sure to be an exciting few weeks of activities for everyone in the local area to enjoy.”

Tickets for The Extraordinary Adventures of Little Lily are available from the Frinton Summer Theatre Shop at 60 Connaught Avenue, where you can also sign up to take part in the craft sessions. For more information, you can email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org.