The new Marks and Spencer opened at 9am this morning.

Percy Pig was on hand to welcome customers as they arrived and the first 200 who entered received a golden ticket.

Each golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win, whether it is a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new Marks and Spencer bakery.

One lucky customer also won a £200 voucher.

M&S Foodhall opens in Clacton with people queuing to be the first in the store (Image: Newsquest)

The new store marks a significant investment for Marks and Spencer in Clacton.

Designed with customers and local families at its heart, the store is located at Brook Park West Retail Park.

Store manager Tim Norton leads a team of more than 70 new colleagues – all of them are excited to open the new store and offer the very best service to customers.

M&S Foodhall opens in Clacton has opened with Percy Pig (Image: Newsquest)

Tim said: “It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer.”

Mondays to Saturdays will see the store open from 8am to 8pm while Sundays have the shorter time frame of 10am to 4pm.

The new store was first confirmed in May, five years after the popular Clacton town centre store closed.

Staff at the new M&S Foodhall in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

The closure of the Pier Avenue store in 2018 was described as a “devastating blow” for the town centre by traders.

The building was bought by Tendring Council for £3.1million the year before M&S closed, but a lease remains in place until 2027. The site is currently sub-let to discount chain One Below.

A spokesman previously said: “We’re really excited to confirm we’re planning to open a brand-new M&S Foodhall in Clacton at the Brook Retail Park, offering local shoppers a wide range of great quality, trusted value M&S Food products.”