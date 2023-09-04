Cat Murray, 56, of Clacton, has been working as a carer since she was 16-years-old and has been described by those closest to her as an extremely caring person.

She was taken to hospital with concussion-like symptoms such like dizziness, slurred speech and sensitivity to light and noise in June 2022.

After several scans, it was confirmed she was suffering a frontal lobe AVM in her brain - a tumour consisting of a tangle of blood vessels which disrupts the vital blood circulation in the brain.

The rare, timebomb-like condition can result in internal bleeding at any time and, therefore, can be extremely lethal.

Sheffield Hospital has now offered to perform gamma knife surgery, a highly precise surgery using radiation to treat specific parts of the brain.

The procedure would be in place of an open brain surgery, which poses a high risk both during the operation and after it.

Michele Oakes, also a care worker, has only known been friends with Cat for eight months, but is determined to support her.

She said: "Cat is very good at caring for others, and not so good at caring for herself. I feel like I have known her forever. She is just such a sweet person."

Michele has now launched a fundraising campaign with the hope of generating £1,000 to help cover the costs Cat will have to fork out while having four surgery sessions.

Having to travel regularly to Sheffiled, for example, will prove pricey, as will paying for a hotel on the day of her operation.

She said: "Cat will lose wages whilst she is recovering and I know she's extremely worried about how she will manage but she is supposed to be staying calm because of condition.

"She's very good at caring for others, and not so good at caring for herself. If you can help take some worry.

“She is so well thought of by her clients. They think the world of her.

"This is just what friends do.”

To donate is visit gofundme.com/f/52dcd-help-cat.



