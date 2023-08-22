Jacob Willis, 18, was among hundreds of soldiers who celebrated the completion of their Phase One training with a pass off parade at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

Jacob, a former student at Colchester Institute, said: “I was very happy to hear I had won, but I never expected it.

“I’ve really enjoyed Harrogate. I’ve made some great mates.

“Living outside with only the basics to survive brought us all together as a group and strengthened our friendships.”

The prestigious parade marked the culmination of many months of intensive training, nurturing and education that is tailored exclusively to 17 and 18-year-old soldiers.

The military training syllabus teaches the Junior Soldiers the basics of soldiering, from how to look after their kit to how to safely handle and fire a rifle. They learn fieldcraft and take part in military exercises.

The training also furthers their education as well. English is prioritised, followed by maths and then Information Communication Technology/BTEC.

Proud parents Richard and Tracy, who are themselves ex-military, were there to watch the parade.

“My mum was in the Royal Army Medical Corps and my dad served in the RAF in Intelligence,” said Jacob. “Both had spoken to me about life in the military.”

The next step in Jacob’s career is Phase 2 training at Infantry Training Centre Catterick.

This will include completing P Company, an extra course paratroopers must pass to show that they have the resilience and self-discipline required for airborne operations and earn him the coveted maroon beret.

Jacob said: “I’ve always enjoyed being outdoors and keeping fit and it was the high standard of fitness demanded by the Paras that appealed to me.”

The College based at Uniacke Barracks in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has two intakes a year in March and September and runs two types of courses.

A 49-week course for those joining the infantry, Royal Armoured Corps/Household Cavalry, Royal Artillery, and some Royal Logistic Corps roles, and a 23-week course for those joining courses with longer Phase 2 training, such as Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Royal Engineers, Royal Signals, Adjutant General’s Corps and Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Air Corps, and some Royal Logistic Corps roles.