The Real Greek looks set to open a new restaurant at Braintree Village.

Signs have gone up just outside the main entrance, teasing the new addition to the popular shopping village, saying it is “coming soon”.

It would be the business’ first restaurant to arrive in the county.

It already has sites all over the UK, with the nearest one at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

The restaurant will be serving famous favourites like Dolmades, Souvlaki, and Tiropitakia, as well as 'modern twists' on classics like vegan jackfruit gyros.

There are also vegan and gluten-free choices.

The website teases what residents can expect from the new restaurant.

It says: “The food we serve comes from the delicious and healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, where people have a passion for food, family and life.

“The wonderful flavours and the variety found in Greek food can be traced back to ancient times – and on this diet Ancient Greeks, like Alexander the Great, conquered the world.

“We have created dishes that are inspired by those epic journeys and benefit from the many different cultures and influences that now shape modern Greek cuisine.

“We believe our menu and the atmosphere in our restaurants bring back the memories and the spirit of Greece.

“Eating in Greece is never rushed. We take our time, engage in discussion and love to share our food with friends and family.”