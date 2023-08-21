TRAIN passengers are facing delays this morning because of power issues at Stansted Airport.
Rail operator Greater Anglia said it is “unable to run all trains to and from Stansted Airport”.
Ongoing power issues mean only one of the three platforms at the station is in use.
Trains between Norwich and the airport may start and finish at Cambridge, while a limited bus replacement service is in operation between Stansted and Cambridge, where passengers can change for trains to Norwich.
It is understood the airport terminal is also facing disruption.
It is currently unknown when services will return to normal, with Greater Anglia saying it will be down to UK Power Networks and Network Rail to deem it safe to operate a full service to and from the airport.
