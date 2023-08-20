The officer and a colleague were alerted of the incident shortly before 2pm yesterday (August 19).

They were told by passerby on the lower promenade at Marine Parade West that a child had got into difficulties in the water.

Another member of the public had gone into the water to help the child but also appeared to be struggling.

The officer went into the water and pulled the pair back to the shore where they were taken out of the sea.

Both the child and the member of the public were checked over by the beach patrol and are fine.

Chief Inspector Ella Latham, district commander for Tendring, said: “I’m really proud of the actions of this officer who went into the water to help the child and the member of the public without a second thought.

“I’m pleased to say that both are fine.

“This incident highlights the lengths our officers go to to help people and keep them safe.

“They’re out here in Tendring, and across the county, every day to make sure you’re OK and are ready to come to your aid at a moment’s notice.”