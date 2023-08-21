The Real Ale and Cider Festival will take place at St James’ Church in Tower Halor from August 23 until August 26.

The popular celebration, returning for its 26th edition, will see guests enjoy 60 real ales.

There will also be 40 ciders, international bottle beers and locally produced wine up for grabs.

On Saturday evening, there will be live music from The Onion Band while catering is provided by Daynas Dinner.

The 2022 festival marked its return after an absence of two years – however, the event is now back in full force.

Popular beers from last year’s festival included Colchester Brewery's Lemon Drizzle blonde ale, which was the first cask to sell out.

There will also be free soft drinks for designated drivers.

Card carrying CAMRA members have free entry to the festival at all times.

Meanwhile, non members are expected to pay £2.50.

The festival runs from 6pm until 10pm on Wednesday while the other days have the same timeframe of 11am until 10pm.