Firefighters were called to the scene of a gas leak in Old Road, Clacton today, shortly after 11am.

Five crews in total attended the emergency from stations in Clacton, Colchester, Weeley, Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe.

The response came after a gas main was accidentally struck by a digger, which reportedly occurred at a building site near the Waterglade Retail Park.

No entry - a 250m cordon was in place after the gas leak (Image: Public)

A 200-metre cordon was set up as a result, with “everyone within the cordon temporarily asked to leave the area until the gas main could be made safe”.

This was later upgraded to a 250-metre cordon, with the fire service warning all residents “unable to leave their homes within the cordon" to either "evacuate or keep windows and doors shut".

One eyewitness who was sitting in “gridlock traffic” told The Gazette “shoppers were evacuated and sitting by the bus stop”.

Blocked - traffic was very slow in the area (Image: Public)

The Century Cinema was also evacuated “as a precautionary measure”.

A spokesman apologised for the inconvenience, adding: "Any bookings for affected showings can be refunded or swapped to alternative showings”.

Police officers, meanwhile, were also called to the scene to assist with nearby road closures, with motorists being advised to follow diversions.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service also sent a Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene although no one is believed to have required medical attention.

Scott Pepper of Clacton’s Counter Crime Partnership was alerted to the initial evacuation by one of his security guards.

He said: “By 12.14pm all customers, management and retail staff had been safely moved back to the corner of Old Road and West Road and Old Road and Castle Road in the opposite direction."

Emergency - five fire crews were called to the scene in Old Road (Image: Public)

Station manager Paul Nash also confirmed how all residents from the area of the gas leak were safely evacuated by 1pm.

He also advised those nearby to avoid the area, “especially Waterglade Retail Park and the cinema”.

Gas company Cadent said work engineers had started to repair the leak by 1pm.

Later in the day, Tendring Council set up a rest area in Clacton Leisure Centre for evacuees who were unable to return home for several hours.

Shortly after 5pm, Essex Fire Service informed residents the gas had been "successfully made safe, the cordon has been lifted" and "everyone could return to their homes and cars".