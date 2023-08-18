Essex Police was called to Tan Lane, Little Clacton, after an unexploded grenade was found at a property just before noon today.

The road was closed while the bomb squad disposed of the device before it was eventually reopened to motorists.

Officers were called to Tan Lane, Little Clacton, this morning (Image: Archant)

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended and put in place appropriate safety measures, including a police cordon.

“We have liaised with the explosive ordinance disposal unit who recovered the grenade and moved it to a suitable location for disposal.”

Although unconfirmed, the Gazette understands the bomb may have been discovered by a worker who was doing work at the homeowner's garden.

The latest Clacton bomb discovery comes just two months after a 100-metre cordon was put in place when a suspected unexploded device was reportedly found near Clacton Pier.

Essex Police sealed off the scene throughout the day while the incident was dealt with before the cordon was eventually lifted by 5pm.

Bosses at Essex Police confirmed the item has been deemed non-suspicious following work by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.