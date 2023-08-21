A MAN who crashed into the back of a police car, causing injury to a police officer, has been fined more than £700.
Harry Stevenson, of Bignell Croft, Highwoods, admitted one charge of driving without due care and attention after he drove his BMW into the back of a police car in Clacton on January 24.
The court heard how the 27-year-old caused damage to two vehicles and caused muscle damage to a police officer.
Admitting the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Stevenson was fined £755 and had his driving licence endorsed with nine points.
