Harry Stevenson, of Bignell Croft, Highwoods, admitted one charge of driving without due care and attention after he drove his BMW into the back of a police car in Clacton on January 24.

The court heard how the 27-year-old caused damage to two vehicles and caused muscle damage to a police officer.

Admitting the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Stevenson was fined £755 and had his driving licence endorsed with nine points.