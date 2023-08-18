Firefighters are currently at the scene of a gas leak in Old Road, Clacton, after a gas main was "accidentally struck by a digger".

A 200m cordon is currently in place, with firefighters saying "everyone within the cordon will be temporarily asked to leave the area until the gas main can be made safe".

Crews from Clacton, Colchester, Wivenhoe, Brightlingsea and Weeley have been called to the scene.

A spokesman added: "Please avoid the area while we work with our partners to make the scene safe."

The incident has also impact the nearby Waterglade Retail Park.

One eyewitness said: “I am sitting in gridlocked traffic with firefighters having turned up.

"This could do horrendous damage and they are shutting all the roads.

"It has shut everywhere off. There are lots of firefighters and fire engines.”

Shoppers had to be evacuated from the retail park site as a result of the incident.

The eyewitness continued: "All the shoppers have just been evacuated and just sitting where the bus stop is.

"Opposite the Waterglade where they are building someone has apparently gone through a gas main."

Essex Police are also on the scene.

A spokesman said: "We are currently assisting Essex County Fire and Rescue Service following a suspected gas leak at Waterglade Retail Park.

"We are assisting with road closures and an exclusion zone between Alton Park Road, Leas Road and West Avenue.

"Emergency services are advising those affected at the scene."

Scott Pepper of Clacton's Counter Crime Partnership, was alerted to the evacuation by one of his security guards.

He added: "At 11.45am today the CCP Control Room was alerted by one of our members on site that Waterglade Retail Park was being evacuated as builders had gone through a gas main.

"By 12.14pm all customers, management and retail staff had been safely moved back to the corner of Old Road and West Road and Old Road and Castle Road in the opposite direction."

This is a developing story. More information as we get it.