Clacton Waterglade Retail Park 'evacuated' after gas leak

Emergency
Clacton-on-sea
By Macaully Moffat

  • Essex Fire and Rescue is on the scene in Clacton after a gas leak.
  • Five crews from Clacton, Colchester, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe on the scene in Old Road.
  • Shoppers have reportedly been evacuated from Watergate Retail Park after a 200m cordon has been put in place.

