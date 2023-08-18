- Essex Fire and Rescue is on the scene in Clacton after a gas leak.
- Five crews from Clacton, Colchester, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe on the scene in Old Road.
- Shoppers have reportedly been evacuated from Watergate Retail Park after a 200m cordon has been put in place.
