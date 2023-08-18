The new food hall will be opened to the public on August 22 at 9am.

With Percy Pig on hand to welcome customers as they arrive, a treat is in store for the first 200 who enter as they will each receive a golden ticket.

Each golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win, whether it is a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new Marks and Spencer bakery.

However, to mark the occasion, one lucky customer will win a £200 voucher.

The new store marks a significant investment for Marks and Spencer in Clacton.

Designed with customers and local families at its heart, the store is located at Brook Park West Retail Park.

Store manager Tim Norton leads a team of more than 70 new colleagues – all of them are excited to open the new store and offer the very best service to customers.

Tim said: “The countdown is truly on until 9am on Tuesday when we can finally welcome customers through our doors.

"It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer.”

While the opening day’s start time is 9am, this will differ going forward.

Mondays to Saturdays will see the store open from 8am to 8pm while Sundays have the shorter time frame of 10am to 4pm.

The new store was first confirmed in May, five years after the popular Clacton town centre store closed.

A spokesman previously said: “We’re really excited to confirm we’re planning to open a brand-new M&S Foodhall in Clacton at the Brook Retail Park, offering local shoppers a wide range of great quality, trusted value M&S Food products.”