A warning is in place for the whole county alongside much of the south east of England including Suffolk, Norfolk, Kent, London, Surrey and Sussex.

It will be in place from 8 pm on Friday, August 18 to 5 am on Saturday, August 19.

What do the different Met Office weather warnings mean?





The forecaster states: "Thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption on Friday night."

What to expect with Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning

In terms of what to expect with a yellow thunderstorm warning, the Met Office states:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Speaking on the thunderstorm warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Whilst many places will see relatively small amounts of rain, some heavy, possibly torrential thunderstorms are likely to develop during Friday evening across parts of southeast England.

"Overnight, they are expected to move north before easing during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Whilst rainfall amounts are expected to vary significantly, there is a potential for a few places to see up to 20-40 mm in one hour and 40-60 mm in 2-3 hours."

Additionally, the Met Office has said it is possible that more than half a month’s rain could fall across the south of England.

Around 30mm to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some spots in just six hours.