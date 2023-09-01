Members of the Dirty Water Campaign, part of Extinction Rebellion UK, addressed Frinton beach goers earlier this month under a sign reading “Sun, Sea, Sewage.”

‘Raw sewage’ contains harmful elements such as bacteria, viruses and poisonous materials.

To date, more than 100 people have signed the Dirty Water Campaign petition.

This has called upon the Parliament to set up a National Water Plan which the group hope would accomplish their goal of ensuring water bodies are in good ecological and chemical conditions by 2030.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Storm Overflows were originally designed to protect homes and businesses from flooding during heavy rainfall, like we saw earlier this month.

“While any discharges will have been predominantly rainwater, our BeachAware system notifies the Surfers Against Sewage Safer Seas service as a precaution, so people can make educated decisions about swimming in the sea.

“All of the designated bathing waters at Clacton and Frinton, are rated good or excellent for bathing water quality by the Environment Agency.

“We recognise that CSOs are no longer the right solution when sewers become overloaded with rainwater.

"We’ve been dealing with CSOs for years, tackling those which pose an environmental risk and working through the rest.

“Between 2020 and 2025, we’re reinvesting more than £200 million to reduce storm spills across the East of England and as part of our Get River Positive commitment we’ve promised that storm overflows will not be the reason for unhealthy watercourses in our region by 2030."

In June, locals and visitors to Frinton and Walton were urged not to swim at the beach due to reports of possible pollution.

Addressing the issue at the time, swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage said on their website: "Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

"There are no sewer overflows at Walton but the bathing water may be affected by discharge from the towns main pumping station especially after heavy rainfall."

As for Frinton, it said: "There are two sewer overflows discharging here, one on either side of the beach."

For more information on the Dirty Water Campaign, visit their website.