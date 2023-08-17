73-year-old Pamela Mitchell was last seen in Great Clacton around midday on August 17.

Pamela is described as a white woman of a very slim build with blonde curly hair.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, leggings and red glasses. She was carrying a brown leather handbag.

“If you have seen her, please call 999 quoting incident 645 of 17 August. “