POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a woman missing from Clacton.
73-year-old Pamela Mitchell was last seen in Great Clacton around midday on August 17.
Pamela is described as a white woman of a very slim build with blonde curly hair.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, leggings and red glasses. She was carrying a brown leather handbag.
“If you have seen her, please call 999 quoting incident 645 of 17 August. “
