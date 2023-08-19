There are only a few other people at the café when I arrive, leaving me with more options when it comes to choosing a table.

After a quick chat with the staff at the bar, they hand me a vegan menu in addition to the regular ones which are on the table.

They also inform me there are two ways to order, either in person or online using a QR code.

I find myself a small table on the lower terrace with a straight view of the sea and catch some sun.

The menu is quite overwhelming with 22 breakfast options, served all day, multiple sandwiches, flatbreads, burgers, mains, salads, tapas and desserts.

So, it took me a while to figure out what I should try.

In the end, I decided on a Honey Roasted Beetroot and Feta Flatbread with a Watermelon Iced Tea and a chocolate and raspberry torte.

Quite confident with the choice I made I decided to use the online order option, out of sheer convenience. And it went surprisingly well. The process was quite easy knowing, what I wanted.

Simply choose the desired items from the menu and add them to the basket.

I was even more surprised when I was able to pay immediately after ordering. Again, very convenient through my mobile pay app on my phone.

Having had some bad experiences at other places where it took over 30 minutes to get the bill and another 15 minutes to catch a waiter that dealt with the payment, this was simply great.

My food arrived roughly six minutes after I had ordered it and not only did it look very appetising, but it convinced me in taste, too.

Despite my struggle to cut my flatbread, it was worth it. The social media-worthy meal ticked all the boxes in combining the earthy notes of the beetroot with the freshness of the vegetables, as well as the sweetness of the pomegranate seeds and the crunchiness of the roasted chickpeas.

My watermelon iced tea was more of a watermelon drink than iced tea, but since it was the watermelon taste that I was after originally, I did not mind it. Altogether, it was a refreshing, fruity drink that fit the sunny weather perfectly.

Once I had finished my plate, it did not take long for my dessert to arrive.

As my main meal was quite filling, the size of the cake was just right. The cake itself tasted great, with the right balance of chocolate and fruitiness, but also not too sweet.

Since I had already paid, it felt a little weird to just leave but it saved me from waiting to pay.

Overall, my visit to the Martello Lounge turned out to be a very pleasant experience.

The staff were friendly and forthcoming, without being pushy, the café itself was very clean, open and charmingly decorated, in a warm style which seemed to be inspired by the golden 20s.

As sustainability is a more and more pressing issue, I appreciated the café's efforts by offering a paperless receipt and paper straws which did not dissolve after five minutes of being in the drink.

I am looking forward to coming back to try more items from the menu.