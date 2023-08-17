The VJ Day Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and supported by Tendring District Council (TDC), saw standards on parade as well as wreaths laid by different groups and organisations.

The service, which took place at 11am on Tuesday and was led by the Reverend David Lower, commemorated the end of the Second World War in the Pacific theatre of operations and Victory over Japan.

Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott joined the service, and said it was a sombre occasion.

“So many people lost their lives in the Far East during the Second World War, in what was a particularly terrible part of the conflict, so it is vital that we stand together and remember their sacrifice – and pledge to not see such events take place again,” he said.