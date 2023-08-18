Great Bentley train station was recently assessed by an Essex Wildlife Trust conservation officer.

The expert looked at how well the facility supports the surrounding flora and fauna before awarding it a Wildlife Friendly certificate.

The assessment was carried out under the Greater Anglia Wildlife Friendly Stations Accreditation Scheme.

As part of the project volunteer teams can ‘adopt’ a station and transform it into a wildlife haven - much like Peter Neale, Dawn Vinn, Jane and Daniel Ryland have done in Great Bentley.

The report highlighted the great potential of Great Bentley station to make a difference to the local biodiversity due to its location.

It says the station can act as a stepping stone for the surrounding woodlands to the south and southwest of the village.

The station features ‘bee-friendly’ planters, which were installed by the Bee Friendly Trust.

Those planters are filled with nectar-rich plants to support pollinating insects, insect hotels and a community herb garden.

James Hogg, development officer at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, the lead trust for the initiative, said: “The alarming decline in the abundance of wildlife and the plight of species under threat means that just protecting the nature we have left is not enough; we need to put nature into recovery and to do so at scale and with urgency.

“This project with Greater Anglia is a fantastic example of how people can transform nature-poor areas into new nature-rich places – and change the way we think about land, seizing opportunities to help nature outside traditional nature reserves.”

The adoption project in East Anglia has been running for 20 years.

A recent survey showed that more than 200 species like butterflies, bees, bats, foxes, deer and a variety of bird species have been reported around the wildlife areas.

Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, Alan Neville, said: “I’d like to congratulate the volunteers at Great Bentley station on receiving this recognition and thank them for the incredible work that they are doing that is helping to support biodiversity locally.”

Greater Anglia has joined other members of the rail industry across the country to make it more sustainable.

Their goal is to reduce waste, support the surrounding wildlife and cut the stations’ carbon footprint.