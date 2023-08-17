Clacton County High School's Sigma Sixth, Clacton Coastal Academy, and Tendring Technology College, played host to excited and nervous pupils on Thursday as they received their grades.

At Sigma Sixth, a vast majority of the students were able to achieve their first-choice place at university, such as Elizabeth Hammon.

She received A* in Biology and Extended Project, A in Psychology and B in Chemistry, and is now looking forward to reading Medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Jack Angus was more than happy about his results, which exceeded his expectations.

He secured a space at Nottingham University and will be reading Law after he got an A* in Law, A in his Extended Project and B in English Literature and Psychology.

Harry White and Molly Stow, meanwhile, both received three Distinctions* in Sport and are on their way to study at Brighton and Essex universities. Harry will read Physical Education and QTS while Molly will read Sports Therapy.

And Richard Choat is now on his way to Leeds to study music after getting a Distinction* in music, C in English Lit, and A* in Drama.

"It was hard to put the pressure on and to find motivation at times. But panic set in one week before the exam. The relief afterwards was really great. It was way better than I expected."

Head of Sigma Sixth College, Sarah McKarry said: “I am delighted with the success of our sixth form students this year and I have been impressed by their resilience and drive to succeed.

“They are a talented group of young people and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.

“This is testament to our individualised approach and supportive community at Sigma Sixth, with committed students and staff working hard, fully supported by our parents and carers."

Students at the Clacton Coastal Academy were also able to secure top grades and spots at top universities.

Keevy Fitzpatrick received A* in Childcare and Health and Social Care, as well as two Distinctions* in Sport and B in Biology and will attend the University of Loughborough to read Sport and Exercise Science.

Bethany Carter celebrated her A* in Sociology, A in Criminology and three Bs in History, Psychology and her Extended Project. She was accepted to Warwick University and will read Politics and Sociology.

Molly Burge had already secured employment at a local nursery but was delighted to receive an A in Childcare.

Executive Principal, David Lees said: “Yet again their hard work and dedication to their sixth form studies has enabled them to not only achieve well, but also to secure the destinations they need to continue this success at university, college, apprenticeships and the world of work.

“Well done to each and every one of them.”

Students at Tendring Technology College secured fantastic grades, too.

Ellie O’Shea, who an A* in Criminology , A in Business Studies, Distinction* in Applied Psychology, and Grace Fincham, who secured A* in Criminology, A in English Language and Lit, and Distinction* in Applied Psychology, will both attend Essex University to read Law with Business and Law.

Macy Rouse, who got an A in Maths, A in Chemistry and A in Biology, secured a place at Imperial College reading Medicine after a year's medical placement, while Archie Hack, who landed a Distinction* in Media Film & TV, Distinction in Information Technology, and Distinction in Business Studies will start an apprenticeship with the EV Network.

Principal, Tom Burt said: "Our strong A level and vocational pass rates continue to demonstrate the hard work and commitment of both students and staff.

"We pride ourselves on being a strong community and these results only seek to consolidate this.

"Our students go on to a variety of universities, apprenticeships and employment and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours."