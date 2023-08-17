Jude Harvey, 19, passed away in Ibiza after suffering a “heart episode” while swimming with his stepsister on July 23.

An inquest was held at Essex Coroner’s Court yesterday which recorded his death as “accidental”.

Dad Gary Harvey, 53, told the Echo how Jude filled the family’s lives with “laughter and love”.

Love - Jude Harvey with his dad Gary Harvey (Image: Newsquest)

In tribute to his son, he said: “We are heartbroken, devastated, and lost without our boy.

“Our lives will not be the same again. He was just at the beginning of a beautiful life, and we were looking forward to watching this young man grow.

“It is a terrible shock for us to now live our lives without him.

“Jude filled our lives with laughter and love. He was a giant of a young man who was kind-hearted and strong.

“He took care of us as a family including his stepmum Jude. He was also a steady rock for his friends.

“Jude just had a magical presence, a total gentleman, with a huge sensitive heart.”

A postmortem gave the cause of death as 1A tissue anoxia and 1B submersion. Jude’s body has since been transported from Ibiza back to Southend.

The 19-year-old was training to be hairdresser and love his fitness and health.

His gym, Stack House Gym in Westcliff, also paid tribute to Jude on social media.

They wrote: “Jude, whom was one of our members at the gym and was wholesomely loved and respected by many here, sadly passed away.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news.

“As you can imagine, Jude’s family are heartbroken while enduring this hardship, especially as Jude was such a strong and healthy young lad.

“Any of you who know Jude, would know he was such a kind lad, often attending the gym with his father.

“You will be dearly missed here at Stack House, Jude.”

A fundraiser has also been set up to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young in Jude’s memory.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-young-people