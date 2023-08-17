A BUSY motorway was left closed for 15 hours because of an overturned lorry.
A lorry collided with the central reservation on the northbound M11 between junctions eight and nine just after 3pm yesterday.
Firefighters from Newport, Great Dunmow, Loughton, Stansted, and Harlow were called to the scene.
An Essex Fire Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews reported that a small fire from residual fuel was out on arrival.
"The lorry had been carrying approximately 30,000 litres of vegetable oil and crews worked to make sure none of it was leaking from the tanker onto the road.
"Firefighters worked to make the scene safe by 4.25pm. The scene has been left in the care of police and highways colleagues."
Both carriageways of the M11 remained closed overnight for resurfacing.
National Highways confirmed the southbound carriageway opened just before 6am today and the northbound carriageway opened shortly after.
The #M11 is now OPEN northbound within J8 #BishopsStortford @STN_Airport following emergency resurfacing due to an earlier vehicle fire.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 17, 2023
Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/biAAhfbBON
