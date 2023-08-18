Pallet Plus, based in Frating Road, Great Bromley, has been sold to Expect Distribution Ltd, which is based in Bradford.

The company “were looking for a similar outlet in the southeast to complement services they already offer” and saw Pallet Plus as a “good fit”.

Pallet Plus, which was owned by Gary Rowe and his wife, saw its Crossways Centre become the subject of controversy when villagers opposed plans to expand the site.

Residents were worried about the use of extra HGVs in the rural village and concerns were also raised about the loss of agricultural land.

The plans for a warehouse, loading bay and service yard extension were approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee earlier this year despite objections from villagers.

Following the decision, John Bartington, chairman of the Residents Against Commercial Expansion (Race) campaign group, said that residents face constant noise, bright lights and “squealing” brakes.

Unity - Residents Against Commercial Expansion (RACE) standing strong at Pallet Plus depot (Image: N/A)

Following the sale of the company, Mr Rowe said: “The Crossways site is owned outside of Pallet Plus, by another company owned by us two and one we still retain. Now Pallet Plus will become our tenants.”

Going forward, the Crossways site, which has long been contested by villagers, will also be changing to residential use.

He said: “A contentious planning application to expand Crossways, which had been deferred whilst a new site was evaluated, was approved recently in March.

“A further application is due to be made in October for change of use to residential for the Crossways site, with Pallet Plus moving to a new purpose-built commercial site locally outside of the local plan.

“We sold the business because it was a fantastic move for everyone.

“It is great for employment as it will provide more jobs and grows the business more, whilst also appeasing the objections from the neighbours.

“It enables us to invest in the new site which wouldn’t have been possible and all in all I think is a win-win for everybody.”

The new site is yet to be revealed.