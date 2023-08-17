Tendring Borough FC is an all-girls under-13s club, training on Wednesdays and Saturdays and playing matches on Sundays.

Believed to be one of the first youth all-girl's teams in the district, the upcoming season will be the squad's first in a 11-a-side league.

The team currently has 14 members but are looking for more girls in Year 7 and Year 8 to join in playing matches in the Essex County Girls League.

Taking to the field in a pink and black strip, the youngsters are hoping to smash their way through their matches, much like the Lionesses have been doing in the World Cup.

The England footballers, who captivated the nation when they took home the Euros title last year, have just reached the final of the prestigious competition.

Nick Rawlinson, who is the manager of Tendring Borough FC, is now on the lookout for more girls to join the team - and he hopes the success of the Lionesses will encourage them to sign-up.

He said: "It's really important to introduce girls to football, especially as there are a lot more boys teams than girls around the area.

"It would be nice for girl's football to become just as popular as boys football, and with the Lionesses success so far in the world cup, it's increasing a lot of girls interest."

Nick was inspired to take on the role of manager by his daughter, Mia.

"It was my daughter who got me into it," he added.

"We were at a training session for another club when they asked if I wanted to be a manager - my daughter Mia was so excited I had to accept."

Nick has also spoken of how enriching the team has been for all its participants, whether that be the players, managers or parents.

He said: "Ever since I started the team Mia has enjoyed it, and I have too.

"She has made so many new friends and we enjoy a nice treat out around Christmas time."

For more information on the team visit the Tendring Borough FC Facebook page.

Alternatively, you can contact Neil on 07538880066, Lee on 07432712132 or Liam on 07400147118.