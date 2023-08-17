The alpacas paid a visit to the Corner Lodge care home and gave the community a joyous afternoon, even for those unable to leave their rooms.

Charice Dawson is the activities co-ordinator for the care home and has organised animal meetings before, including pygmy goats, honey bears, reindeers, snakes and even spiders.

She said: “Wow, what can I say, this is probably up there with one of the best animal visits we have had here at the Home. The smiles on the faces said it all. The Alpacas knew who had carrots as they kept gravitating towards those residents.

"One Alpaca kept diving his head to steal extra carrots which made everyone laugh.”

The owner of the alpacas, Emily, said: “They really bring joy and excitement to both the residents and staff especially as most residents say they have never seen an alpaca before.”

A relative of one of the residents added: “I could not believe what I was seeing. It did not seem real.

"But it was truly amazing and the look on the residents faces was priceless. Corner Lodge never fails to surprise me with what they do for the residents here, they really do go above and beyond.”