Hairdressing student Ruby Knight achieved an impressive third place in the Concept Hair Magazine School Spotlight Award.

Ruby, who studies at Harwich and Dovercourt High School, in Hall Lane, Dovercourt, was praised for her “remarkable” design by the judging panel of industry experts and bt teaching staff at her school.

Ruby’s teacher, Jo Gardiner-Irving praised her student for her dedication and for picking up a coveted prize in the competition.

“We are extremely proud of Ruby's achievements and look forward to seeing her developing her hairdressing skills even further.," she said.

"Ruby worked hard at this and deserved this accolade.”

The national competition asked entrants to come up with a hairdressing design and then submit photos as part of the application.

It was open to all schools and colleges across the country that offer hairdressing tuition and courses at Key Stage Four, Levels one and two.

Zoe Tanner, managing director of Concept Hair Magazine, said this year's competition saw a number of excellent entries.

“We’ve been blown away with the standard of entries this year," she said.

"It’s been wonderful to see such talent in the 14 to 16 years age group of hairdressing learners.”