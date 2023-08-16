Community Voluntary Service Tendring (CVST) will be hosting its annual Town Centre Community Fair on Thursday, August 24, from 10am to 5pm.

Held during the Clacton Airshow, there will be more than 18 stalls at Christmas Tree Island in Clacton Town Centre, including two CVST stalls representing the HILL project and the Social Prescribing team.

Other stalls will be representing charities and voluntary organisations throughout the Tendring area.

Organiser Karen Tedder-Ward, sector sustainability officer at CVST, said: “The Town Centre Community Fair is an amazing way for people to find out about the different charities, voluntary organisations and support services in the local area.

“This fair is one of CVST’s longest running events and with it being our 50th anniversary this year we are proud to still be hosting it every year to showcase some of the best organisations we have to offer here in Tendring.

“We have some great charities and organisations coming along and are excited for an excellent day.”

Stalls will include Action for Family Carers, Age Well East, Bowel Cancer Screening Programme, Carers First, Citizens Advice Tendring, Clacton on Sea Lions Club, Clacton on Sea Round Table 387, North East Essex Diabetes Service, Clacton on Sea Sands, CVST HILL, CVST Social Prescribing, Essex Police, Millbrook / Essex County Council, Open Road SOS Bus, Parents 1st, Provide CIC, Tendring Neighbourhood Watch and The Outhouse. For more information about CVST visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.