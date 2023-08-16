Clacton Community Theatre Productions is preparing to wow audiences with its version of Oliver at the Prince Theatre, in Clacton.

The three performances will be the Robin Cancer Trust, which was launched following the death of Robin Freeman, who died from a rare form of testicular cancer aged just 24.

Emily Batson, director of Clacton Community Theatre Productions, said: "The cast of Oliver have been incredible to work with.

"This show has definitely been one to remember. Giving children these experiences on stage is something I will always continue to do.

Seeing the level of talent improving every year and our cast sizes growing is just brilliant.

"Our youngest cast member this year is only 6 and has amazed me with the level of talent and commitment.

"With over 50 in the cast and a professional set on stage, I am sure this will be our best one yet."

One young cast member, eight-year-old Lucas Dew, is particularly looking forward to the show, having landed the role of Oliver.

He said: "I joined Oliver because I love singing and dancing and being on stage so I went to audition, tried my best and got Oliver.

"I love it, it's so much fun."

Clacton Community Theatre Productions previously raised £1,000 with their performance of Grease last year - a figure they are hoping to better this time round.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager for the charity said: "We are so grateful to Clacton Community Theatre Productions for their continued support.

"They put on an amazing show last year when they performed Grease. I can't wait to see Oliver.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the cast a couple of weeks ago and you can see their enthusiasm and passion for performing shine through.

"Please show your support for these young talented local performers and get along and watch their production and at the same time you'll be supporting a local charity too.

"You won't be disappointed, they always put on a fantastic show."

The showings of ‘Oliver’ are on Friday, August 25, at 7.30 pm and Saturday, August 26, at 2 and 7.30 pm.