Essex Police said its officers work with Tendring Council anti-social behaviour patrol officers and Tendring Community Safety Partnership to tackle anti-social behaviour across the district.

And this joint working has led to a 34.8 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour in the 12 months to 31 July with 764 fewer offences recorded than during the previous 12 months.

The force’s community policing and town centre teams have been conducting high-visibility uniformed patrols and plain clothes deployments in Clacton town centre and the surrounding areas as well as Harwich and across the district.

There’s a public spaces protection order (PSPO) in Clacton town centre and along the seafront to help them to tackle anti-social behaviour which may deter people from visiting, such as street drinking and begging.

And the force said it also continue to focus on reports of motorbikes being ridden illegally, anti-social behaviour and damage to beach huts.

Tendring District Commander Chief Insp Ella Latham said: “We understand that people are concerned about anti-social behaviour, particularly in the summer months, when we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to our coastline and to the annual Clacton Airshow.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves safely and responsibility but, if you do break the law or behave anti-socially, officers will deal with you swiftly and robustly.”

“Reports of anti-social behaviour continue to reduce and we will carry on working with our partners to get to the root causes of persistent offending, which often means getting people the help and support they need to divert them from such behaviour.”

Essex Police said anti-social behaviour can affect not just individuals but entire communities.

If you’re experiencing anti-social behaviour or you see or hear about anti-social behaviour issues, Essex Police wants you to report it so they can work with their community partners to resolve community issues.

Report anti-social behaviour online at essex.police.uk.

If you’ve been a victim of anti-social behaviour, or any crime, and are feeling mentally impacted by it, contact Victim Support on 0808 1689 111.